“Absolute banger” - Fans react to first fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty

Six years ago, fight fans around the globe were treated to one of the most highly entertaining Muay Thai displays between two of the most electrifying strikers in the world.ONE: Dawn of Heroes at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on August 2, 2019, marked the beginning of the rivalry between Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon and Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty.Back then, these two global superstars were unheralded gems who were eager to showcase their world-class skills globally.What ensued was an incredibly technical, yet madly chaotic, five-round brawl that left fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.That incredible back-and-forth war showcased Haggerty's now legendary teep kicks and slicing tomahawk elbows.Whereas Rodtang left spectators' jaws on the floor with his notorious iron chin and godly destructive power.Both fighters had their moments, but it was Rodtang who came away with the unanimous decision victory and captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.ONE Championship recently paid homage to this mesmerizing display of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' with an on this day post. This was well-received by fans online, who commented about both fighters' star-making performances.&quot;6 years ago TODAY 🔥 Would you want to see Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty throw down again?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are still waiting for Rodtang vs Jonathan Haggerty IIIRodtang once again bested Jonathan Haggerty in their second meeting in 2020, effectively going 2-0 against the hard-hitting Brit.Both warriors have gone their separate paths since and have gone on to achieve greatness in the world's largest martial arts organization.Haggerty, who currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, has openly expressed his desire for a trilogy with the Thai superstar on several occasions. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'The Iron Man' shares the same interest and boldly proclaimed he'll fight 'The General' anywhere, anytime.Let's hope the fighting gods answer our plea and give us Rodtang-Haggerty III soon.