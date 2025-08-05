  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Absolute banger” - Fans react to first fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty

“Absolute banger” - Fans react to first fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 05, 2025 09:26 GMT
Rodtang (L) and Jonathan Haggerty (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Rodtang (L) and Jonathan Haggerty (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Six years ago, fight fans around the globe were treated to one of the most highly entertaining Muay Thai displays between two of the most electrifying strikers in the world.

Ad

ONE: Dawn of Heroes at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on August 2, 2019, marked the beginning of the rivalry between Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon and Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty.

Back then, these two global superstars were unheralded gems who were eager to showcase their world-class skills globally.

What ensued was an incredibly technical, yet madly chaotic, five-round brawl that left fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

That incredible back-and-forth war showcased Haggerty's now legendary teep kicks and slicing tomahawk elbows.

Whereas Rodtang left spectators' jaws on the floor with his notorious iron chin and godly destructive power.

youtube-cover
Ad

Both fighters had their moments, but it was Rodtang who came away with the unanimous decision victory and captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Championship recently paid homage to this mesmerizing display of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' with an on this day post. This was well-received by fans online, who commented about both fighters' star-making performances.

"6 years ago TODAY 🔥 Would you want to see Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty throw down again?"
Ad
Ad

Fans are still waiting for Rodtang vs Jonathan Haggerty III

Rodtang once again bested Jonathan Haggerty in their second meeting in 2020, effectively going 2-0 against the hard-hitting Brit.

Both warriors have gone their separate paths since and have gone on to achieve greatness in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Haggerty, who currently reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, has openly expressed his desire for a trilogy with the Thai superstar on several occasions.

Ad
Ad

'The Iron Man' shares the same interest and boldly proclaimed he'll fight 'The General' anywhere, anytime.

Let's hope the fighting gods answer our plea and give us Rodtang-Haggerty III soon.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications