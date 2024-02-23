"Absolute banger please on 301" - MMA fans get excited as Paulo Costa snubs Khamzat Chimaev for an emphatic Kamaru Usman call-out

Paulo Costa has sent fans into a frenzy after calling out Kamaru Usman and snubbing Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa was recently seen in action against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. Despite suffering a unanimous decision defeat, the Brazilian impressed the MMA community with a good performance.

Following his bout against Whittaker, fans have been calling for a fight between Costa and Chimaev. For those unaware, the two were initially set to fight last year. However, the Brazilian was forced to pull out because of a staph infection.

As a result, Chimaev ended up facing Usman in what was the latter's first bout at middleweight. While many expected to see 'Borz' and Costa lock horns, the Brazilian recently took to X and called out the former UFC welterweight champion. He said:

"Usman 185 lbs looks interesting. Gourmet Chen Chen couldn’t finish him even on short notice. I might"

Take a look at Paulo Costa's tweet below:

Interestingly, fans seem to be more excited about a potential fight between Usman and Costa. They were quick to express their thoughts about the matchup while responding to the Brazilian's tweet. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Yes!!! 5-round main event. UFC 301 in Brazil."

"This is a fire idea. 100 percent support it"

"Absolute banger please on 301"

Fan reactions

Paulo Costa believes he should have won his fight against Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa was quick to share his thoughts on his UFC 298 loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Costa took to X and thanked his fans for their support. Moreover, he claimed that he dished out more punishment and deserved the judges' nod. In the post, the Brazilian included a video of the spinning wheel kick he landed that nearly secured a stoppage victory at the end of the first round.

"Hey mtfks you're amazing thank you all for support. During the fight I felt like I was winning pressuring him back and hurt his face but the judge thought differently. Anyway I'm back with no injuries and next I gonna pressure even more until finish. Love u all"

