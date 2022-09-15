"Absolute beauty of a time piece", "Sell it and buy Mustang" - Fans react after Molly McCann shows off her Rolex gifted by Drake 

UFC flyweight Molly McCann is doing very well inside the octagon with her three-fight win streak, and she seems to be doing quite well outside the octagon as well.

She was recently gifted a Rolex by Canadian rapper and singer Drake, owing to her win at UFC London against Hannah Goldy. McCann showed off the watch, a gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual on Twitter, much to the wonderment of fans.

'Meatball' captioned the post on Twitter, mentioning 'Drizzy' and thanking him:

Fans responded to her tweet with varying reactions. Fans praised the beauty of the watch and appreciated Drake's gesture:

"Absolute beauty of a time piece, what a lovely gift"

"Yes lad! That’s amazing, so good that he came through with the goods [clapping emoji]"

One fan had an extreme suggestion that might be more telling of his love for cars than anything else, as he suggested using the time piece to purchase a Ford Mustang.

"Sell it and buy Mustang [laughing emoji]"

Fans also debated whether the time piece goes on the right hand or the left:

Some fans took to GIFs to express their reactions while playfully goading McCann for being a show off:

Fans also joked about someone trying to rob Molly McCann off her newly acquired watch before backtracking and realizing she is a professional mixed martial artist.

Matthew @1878shadow @MeatballMolly @Drake Wanna be careful no one jumps you and nicks that.........oh wait. @MeatballMolly @Drake Wanna be careful no one jumps you and nicks that.........oh wait. 👀

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are thanked by Drake through Rolex gifts

Drake is known to be a notorious bettor at UFC events through his partnership with crypto betting platform Stake. His double bet on the Liverpudlian pair of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann helped him net a cool $3.7 million.

As thanks were in order, Drake had promised to repay the English fighters for their performances. He first came good on his promise to Pimblett.

'The Baddy' took to Instagram to show off his gift from Drake. He posted a video in which he exclaims at the gracious gesture from the Canadian celebrity.

"A what? ["A little something from Drake."] Oh, s***! Oh my ... Belter! Thank you very much. Nice one for that Drake. Thank you very much. He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got us one."

While the UFC lightweight was very grateful for the gift, he didn't however forget to promote his own betting partner Barstool Sports.

