"Absolutely Gorgeous" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz's "Florida vibes" snap by the beach has fans mesmerized

Former UFC title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz's recent social media post has caught the attention of several MMA fans around the world.

Kowalkiewicz uploaded pictures of herself at a beach in Boca Raton Florida on social media. In the caption of the post, the Polish fighter wrote:

"Florida Vibes."

MMA fans appeared appreciative of the UFC fighter's post and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

One individual praised her beauty and complimented Kowalkiewicz on her smile, saying:

"Absolutely Gorgeous! Such a perfect smile."

Another person asked if Kowalkiewicz was 'single' and offered to give the former UFC title challenger a tour of the town:

"Are you single? Karolina Kowalkiewicz, love to be a tour guide for you around town."

Several other users complimented the UFC fighter for her appearance, with comments like:

"You're cute."

"So beautiful."

Check out a compilation of some of the comments below:

MMA fans react to Karolina Kowalkieiwicz's Instagram post

Kowalkiewicz is currently on an incredible run in the UFC. The 38-year-old has won all of her last four fights in the octagon. What makes this streak even more impressive is the fact that before she started winning again, Kowalkiewicz was on a five-fight losing skid in the UFC.

The Polish fighter currently has a 16-7 MMA record and is placed at the 13th spot in the UFC women's strawweight rankings.

Her last fight took place in October 2023. She emerged victorious, defeating Diana Belbita via unanimous decision.

What's next for Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the UFC?

It appears that UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz will soon return to action. According to MMA Melotto, the Polish fighter is expected to take on Iasmin Lucindo at UFC 301. The event is scheduled to take place on May 4 at RioArena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Lucindo is a 22-year-old fighter who is currently riding a two-fight win streak and has an overall record of 15-5. in her last UFC outing, the Brazilian defeated Polyana Viana via second-round submission in August 2023.

So, it will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious between the rising contender and the old MMA veteran at UFC 301.

In addition to that, a thrilling middleweight clash between Paul Craig and Caio Borralho is also scheduled to go down at UFC 301.

