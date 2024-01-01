"Absolutely nuts"- Henry Cejudo showers rare and hearty praise on Conor McGregor, reacts to 185-pound clash with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's recent fight announcement against Michael Chandler has impressed Henry Cejudo. In his New Year announcement, 'The Notorious' revealed that he would take on 'Iron' in a 185-pound clash on June 29, during international fight week.

Cejudo was absolutely impressed at the Irishman's unique ability to fight at four different weight classes in the sport. During a recent segment on his YouTube channel 'Triple C' showered praise on the Irishman, saying:

"I had actually mentioned, if you guys recall... Conor had the ability to go [1]55, [1]70, and guess what guys, even [1]85 [pounds], and that's exactly what he just pulled... The simple fact that Conor has fought at [1]45, [1]55, [1]70, and now [1]85, I mean those are four different weight classes... Maybe Conor just wants to be the first person to say - 'Hey, I fought at four different weight classes in the UFC', which is absolutely crazy, which is absolutely nuts."

Catch Henry Cejduo's comments on Conor McGregor below (1:40):

The former two-division champion further speculated that although many MMA elites pretend not to care about McGregor fights, at the end of the day, the whole world is going to tune in when the fiery Irishman steps inside the octagon.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old believes the higher weight class will favor McGregor more than Chandler, especially since 'The Notorious' gradually stacked up the weight during his hiatus from the sport.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight odds

With Conor McGregor's confirmation of his fight against Michael Chandler, the betting odds for the event have come live.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 'The Notorious' is a -120 favorite over the +100 underdog Chandler. However, since the fight is almost six months out, the final money lines might be drastically different.

Per the current odds, a $1000 wager on the Irishman will yield a return of $1,833.33, while the same bet on the 'Iron' can lead to an even more lucrative return of $2000.

Both men are 2-3 in their last five, with McGregor's last win coming in 2020 at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone and Chandler's against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in 2022.

The Irishman has been away from active competition since July 2021 after suffering a leg injury during his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Similarly, Chandler has also been inactive for over a year.