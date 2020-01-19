UFC 246 Results: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone; former UFC Champion gets finished in the second round

UFC 246.

Oh UFC, how we've missed you!

The promotion's first major PPV of the year was predominantly about Conor McGregor. The showcase event revolved around the Irishman's return but the other fighters on the card were just as determined as the former UFC double champion.

The fight card was stacked with finishes and moments that set things up perfectly for the highly-anticipated main event in which Cowboy looked to silence his detractors by pulling off a major upset.

However, was he successful in shutting down McGregor's homecoming party? Let's go through the complete results and highlights of the show

UFC 246 Results: Prelims

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (punches) (1:10, Round 1)

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo def. J.J. Aldrich via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 246 Results: Main Card

#1 Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (Lightweight)

Former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis last fought in August last year and lost to Nate Diaz. He came into this fight as the underdog against the highly-rated Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Ferreira entered the fight intending to extend his five-fight win streak and move up the packed Lightweight rankings.

Round 1: They touched gloves and both men didn't take time to engage. Ferreira oddly kept moving in with his leg up while shifting stances. He looked for the clinch and tried to force a takedown, but Pettis defended it well and created some distance.

They traded shots in the pocket. Pettis connected with a 2-piece that landed to the back of Ferreira's ears. Carlos kept lifting his legs before coming in.

Ferreira finally took the fight to the ground and got hold of Pettis' back. He tried to get in the under hooks for the RNC but Pettis stayed mobile, moved his head and got up on his feet. Ferreira kept up the pressure, connected with a combination, changed levels and took Pettis down. He passed guard effortlessly before retreating. He went back in and looked to sweep before the round came to a close.

Round 2: Showtime landed a front kick to the body but Ferreira caught the second and got the fight to the mat again. He got the back again and began to work for the RNC yet again. Pettis looked to control at least one arm before going for a spin. Ferreira was smooth on the ground though as he got the back again and began to control Pettis' wrists. He tried to soften Pettis with shots from the back.

He got his arms under Pettis' chin and squeezed hard to force the former UFC Champion to tap out. It looked more like a neck crank than a traditional rear-naked choke but whatever it was, it was as slick as they come from the BJJ ace.

Result: Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via Submission (neck crank) (1:46, Round 2)

Résultat #UFC246 : @DiegoUFCTX vainc Anthony Pettis par Soumission (Étranglement arrière) à 1:46 du 2e round pic.twitter.com/w9kHhPhKLX — UFC Québec (@UFCQuebec) January 19, 2020

Por sumisión en round 2 vence @DiegoUFCTX abriendo las estelares de #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/sMWRaurvbh — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) January 19, 2020

In round two! @DiegoUFCTX makes Showtime Pettis tap at #UFC246!



📺 Watch LIVE on BT Sport Box Office! pic.twitter.com/O8rGqOFD1g — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 19, 2020

