"I remember barely the second round" - Tony Ferguson details his state of mind following Michael Chandler's kick to the face

Tony Ferguson’s knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 went viral, as ‘El Cucuy’ received a brutal front kick to the face. Ferguson admitted that he barely remembers it, as he recalled the state of his mind after being knocked out.

During his interview with MMA Junkie, Ferguson said that he doesn’t remember any of the events following the knockout, including walking out of the octagon and talking to UFC legend Chuck Liddell. He said:

"I was able to wake up. Because I didn't remember standing on the stool. I remember barely the second round. I don’t remember talking to Chuck Liddell. And I don’t remember walking out and seeing the fans. "

He then said that his memory came back when he was walking to the ambulance and that he knew that he lost the fight:

"All I remember was looking at my coach. Lights kind of went on and the fade, like a fade-in, like a movie director. Like a fade in and I look at my coach, and I’m walking to the ambulance and I said f**k, I already knew it. I lost."

‘El Cucuy’ also recalled the time, when he was knocked out during a wrestling tournament when he clashed heads with his opponent. Despite getting hurt, Ferguson was able to come back and win the entire competition.

Tony Ferguson feels hungry again

In the same interview, 'El Cucuy' said that as he re-watched his fight against Chandler, he saw himself get hungry again. He also saw himself as being comfortable and loose in the octagon.

According to Ferguson, this is something that one can simply turn off and turn away from. Only those who compete at the highest levels can understand that.

These sentiments were echoed in Ferguson's social media post, in which he congratulated Michael Chandler on his victory and stated that he enjoys fighting. He also thanked the fans.

Ferguson wrote on social media:

"Congratulations to @mikechandlermma On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are F****n’ wild! I love this s**t! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ 🥋 # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #"

