ACE family kids: How many children do Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz have?

The ACE Family is one of YouTube’s most popular family channels, boasting over 19 million subscribers hooked to their casual content that follows their daily lives. The ACE family comprises five members: the father Austin McBroom, the mother Catherine Paiz, the daughters Elle and Alaïa, and the youngest son, Steel McBroom.

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2017 after giving birth to their first daughter Elle Lively McBroom on May 28, 2016. The ACE family's second daughter Alaia Marie McBroom was born two years later, on October 17, 2018. The latest addition to the ACE family was their son Steel McBroom, born on June 20, 2020.

The ACE family is done having kids

After welcoming their youngest member in June, the ACE family decided to put any further additions on indefinite hold, as informed in a video dating back to August last year.

In the video, Catherine Paiz revealed she did not plan on having another kid for the next five years and that it was unlikely that she would decide on having one even afterward. However, on the advice of her physician, Paiz agreed to insert an IUD (Intra-Uterine Device) so that she could still have the option of having a kid in case of a change of mind. According to Paiz, her physician also advised against Austin McBroom getting a vasectomy as the ACE family patriarch was too young for it. Discussing the experience, Catherine Paiz said:

"So she was like, 'Austin's too young to do that. That is crazy. He's too young'. She's like, 'Just do the IUD, you can take it out if you don't like it.' Basically she was saying that, in the next five to ten years if we ever do choose to have another one, which I really don't think so. But you know, life is full of mysteries, full of surprises. So she was like, 'just do this, it'll be a lot easier'."

Explaining the decision, Austin McBroom added:

“So, pretty much, ACE Family, this is the end of our having babies journey. We have a full, big, complete family now, and we couldn’t be any happier.”

Edited by Utathya Ghosh