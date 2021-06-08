How did the ACE family get rich?

The ACE family runs one of the most popular channels on YouTube, with over 19 million subscribers and 4.1 billion cumulative views. While we have seen several 'couple' channels, Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz took theirs to another level by including their children and making it a family channel.

While the ACE family was not born into riches, their combined net worth currently stands at a whopping $13 million. Various reports estimate Austin McBroom's net worth at around $5 million thanks, in part, to his days as a college basketball player, which made him a social media star at a young age. McBroom is a former NCAA guard who played for Saint Louis University, where he led the team in 3-pointers. He earned his spot on the team by averaging 25 points per game in his senior year of high school.

Meanwhile, Catherine Paiz's net worth is thought to be much lower at $750,000 despite having 600,000 more followers than Austin on Instagram. Paiz is a fitness model and social media influencer who initially lived in Miami before moving to Los Angeles, where she met McBroom.

The ACE family has bought a property in Los Angeles

Despite making their earnings majorly from YouTube, the ACE family is definitely not strapped for cash. McBroom and Paiz recently purchased a property worth $10 million in Los Angeles. The ACE family told fans back in March that they were merging two recently built mansions into one giant home.

Replying to fans who criticized the extravaganza, Catherine said:

"Just so you guys know, I feel like a lot of people are always like, 'Oh, why do they need such a big house,' but to be honest with you, we have so many people that stay with us all the time."

While the ACE family likes to spend their hard-earned money, the influencers also have a philanthropic side. On June 29, Austin and Catherine held their annual celebrity basketball tournament at the Staples Center, which raises money for different charities.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh