"Action packed awesomeness" - Conor McGregor reminds fan about his movie 'Road House's' release date after being suggested to go into acting

Conor McGregor reminded fans of his upcoming movie debut later this year.

In July 2021, McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier, starting a long journey to recovery. During that time, ‘The Notorious pursued an acting career by working alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the all-time classic movie Road House'.

Unfortunately, the former two-division UFC champion’s first lead role in a movie won’t be shown in theaters. Instead, Amazon MGM Studios decided to release the film on Prime Video on March 21, leading to Gyllenhaal and several other actors voicing their frustration.

Fans have long called for McGregor to test himself in acting after showcasing his theatrical skills during his fighting career. The topic recently resurfaced when a video of ‘The Notorious’ doing an impression of the comic book character Bane went viral on social media.

One fan reacted to the spot-on impression by saying this on X:

“Idk why Connor doesn't go into acting, from what little I've seen hes genuinely talented af”

McGregor responded by reminding fans of his upcoming movie release:

“My movie debut is out this coming March! A reimagining of the cult classic “Roadhouse” starring myself and Jake Gylenhaal. Action packed awesomeness!”

Two and a half years after his severe leg injury, Conor McGregor has fully recovered as he prepares for his highly-anticipated Octagon return. McGregor announced the details of his next fight last month, which has not been confirmed by the UFC.

When is Conor McGregor’s next fight?

Conor McGregor spent the second half of 2023 attempting to be approved by the USADA drug-testing agency. The third-party organization refused to exempt McGregor without six months of random testing, possibly leading to USADA’s partnership with the UFC being terminated.

In late December, McGregor announced that his next fight would be against Michael Chandler on June 29 at UFC 302 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With that said, Dana White and the UFC haven’t confirmed the date, giving fans hopes that ‘The Notorious’ could be headlining UFC 300.

Regardless of the date, the Dublin native is expected to fight Chandler after they coached against each other on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31'. ‘Iron’ last fought in November 2022, losing to Dustin Poirier by third-round submission.

