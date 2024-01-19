Conor McGregor signs business deal with UFC's rival combat promotion

UFC mainstay Conor McGregor appears to have signed a business deal with a rival combat sports organization.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, is widely heralded among the top box office draws in the realms of sports and entertainment. On that note, the consensus is that a number of combat sports and non-combat sports organizations are often more than willing to enter a business relationship with him.

The Irishman has now seemingly commenced a collaboration with the bare-knuckle boxing organization Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). The US-based combat sports organization is spearheaded by its founder and president, David Feldman, to whom McGregor is no stranger.

In a press release put forth by EIN Presswire (news provided by HighKey Enterprises LLC), it's been revealed that McGregor's 'Forged Irish Stout' brand will serve as the official stout partner of the BKFC promotion. A report by ABC27 News highlighted both Feldman and McGregor's assertions regarding the deal.

BKFC head honcho David Feldman suggested that BKFC is the premier organization representing the world's fastest-growing combat sport (bare-knuckle boxing). Feldman indicated that BKFC's deal with McGregor signifies the fight promotion's collaboration with the fastest-growing Irish Stout brand.

Feldman emphasized that it's an honor to be associated with a Conor McGregor business and with McGregor, working alongside the Forged Irish Stout team. He insinuated that the deal is aimed at endorsing it to become the top stout brand worldwide.

Furthermore, McGregor expressed his zeal about the deal and waxed lyrical about the BKFC organization. Implying that he foresees BKFC and Forged Irish Stout continue their respective success stories, 'The Notorious' stated:

"Every BKFC fight is seriously entertaining. Five action-packed two-minute rounds. And no gloves! Women and Men put their bodies on the line. If you are a combat sports fan, you must be watching the BKFC while drinking the world's creamiest stout, Forged Irish Stout! We are both in hyper-growth mode, and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us."

When Conor McGregor faced off with Mike Perry inside the BKFC ring

In April 2023, ex-UFC welterweight star Mike Perry defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via second-round TKO at BKFC 41. Following that, 'Platinum' challenged Conor McGregor to a bare-knuckle bout. McGregor, who was seated ringside, entered the ring and proceeded to engage in a cordial face-off with Perry.

Both fighters expressed their willingness to clash under bare-knuckle boxing rules inside the BKFC ring. Nevertheless, reports subsequently emerged that a potential fight between them, in MMA or bare-knuckle boxing, wouldn't transpire anytime soon. Perry's signed to the BKFC and hasn't made his UFC return.

Moreover, Conor McGregor is under contract with the UFC organization. The fighter, celebrity, and entrepreneur has maintained that his long-awaited UFC comeback fight will materialize this year (2024). McGregor recently asserted that he'll fight Michael Chandler on June 29, 2024, during the UFC's International Fight Week. However, the same hasn't been officially announced by the UFC yet.

