Actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon celebrate Robert Whittaker's win at UFC Vegas 24

Popular Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has congratulated fellow countryman Robert Whittaker on his huge win against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24. Whittaker and Gastelum faced off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 24 which took place in the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whittaker put up a masterclass to completely dismantle Gastelum over the five scheduled rounds. His agility, precision, and creativity inside the octagon proved too much for Gastelum to handle. The dominant performance helped all judges score 50-45 in his favor, handing Robert Whittaker a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for his turn as Thor in Marvel's cinematic universe films, is an avid follower of MMA. So it doesn't come as a surprise that he was cheering on his fellow countryman against Gastelum during Saturday night's event. He took to Instagram to celebrate Whittaker's win, referring to him as 'the most humble, likeable, and dangerous man in the fight business'.

Alongside Hemsworth was American actor Matt Damon, who also seemed to be cheering the former middleweight champion in the fight. Damon is best known for his role as Jason Bourne in the Bourne franchise's films. He is also one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, making him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

What's next for Robert Whittaker?

Robert Whittaker now has three wins in a row since his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya. Whittaker put up dominant performances against Jared Cannonier and Darren Till in his last two fights and dispatched Gastelum with ease at the recently-concluded Fight Night event.

With three straight wins against top contenders in the UFC middleweight division, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he gets a title shot up next. Whittaker had been aching to get a rematch with Adesanya and he is finally very close to it now, thanks to his last three performances. Whittaker certainly wants the title shot next but whether he gets it or not depends on the matchmakers.

