  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Adin Ross clears the air as Khamzat Chimaev goes nuclear over $700,000 claims: "It was a fake Khamzat manager"

Adin Ross clears the air as Khamzat Chimaev goes nuclear over $700,000 claims: "It was a fake Khamzat manager"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:48 GMT
Adin Ross (left) clears the air on Khamzat Chimaev
Adin Ross (left) clears the air on Khamzat Chimaev's (right) recent comments. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Adin Ross set the internet buzzing after claiming Khamzat Chimaev’s team demanded $700,000 for a guest spot on his stream. The number sounded so wild that Chimaev fired back with a blunt Instagram story mocking the Kick streamer.

Ad

Ross, clearly caught off guard by the response, explained later that the quote hadn’t come from Chimaev’s real camp. In his words, the number came from someone pretending to be part of Chimaev’s management.

According to Ross, he connected a middleman to what he believed was someone from Chimaev’s circle, only to be quoted a sky-high price for a simple online appearance. Ross also said that Ali Abdelaziz, manager to multiple UFC stars including Islam Makhachev, called him personally and cleared things up.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Abdelaziz told Ross he had never spoken with Chimaev’s team. The fake manager had previously floated Chimaev for a different stream appearance at $100,000, suggesting the entire pricing saga was inflated.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking on his stream, Ross said:

“I got a call today from Ali. Islam’s manager. He says, ‘Adin, I don’t think you were talking to the real person on his team.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He says, ‘Well, this is not his manager.’”
Ad

Check out Adin Ross' comments below (9:30):

youtube-cover
Ad

Arman Tsarukyan clears the air on Khamzat Chimaev's gas tank ahead of UFC 319

Arman Tsarukyan, one of Khamzat Chimaev's closest training partners for UFC 319, says Chimaev’s cardio has undergone a full transformation. Once seen as a weakness, it’s now a key weapon heading into the five-round war against Dricus du Plessis.

Chimaev’s tendency to start fast has served him well, but it's also backfired. Against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, he slowed late and allowed fights to tighten. Du Plessis is known to get stronger as rounds go on.

Ad

Tsarukyan claimed the team has added recovery metrics and a full-time strength coach to push his engine further. Speaking in a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Tsarukyan said:

“In this camp, Khamzat has improved his recovery ability and strength and conditioning. He’s been working on his strength and conditioning twice a week, in addition to striking sparring sessions and wrestling. He works with a new strength and conditioning coach [for his] cardio." [H/t: Red Corner MMA]
Ad

He added:

“So I believe in this upcoming fight, his cardio must be very good. He’s been tested [in that area] every day. His recovery ability, there’s a device that shows his recovery stats every morning right after he gets up.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications