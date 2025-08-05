Adin Ross clears the air as Khamzat Chimaev goes nuclear over $700,000 claims: "It was a fake Khamzat manager"

Adin Ross set the internet buzzing after claiming Khamzat Chimaev’s team demanded $700,000 for a guest spot on his stream. The number sounded so wild that Chimaev fired back with a blunt Instagram story mocking the Kick streamer.Ross, clearly caught off guard by the response, explained later that the quote hadn’t come from Chimaev’s real camp. In his words, the number came from someone pretending to be part of Chimaev’s management.According to Ross, he connected a middleman to what he believed was someone from Chimaev’s circle, only to be quoted a sky-high price for a simple online appearance. Ross also said that Ali Abdelaziz, manager to multiple UFC stars including Islam Makhachev, called him personally and cleared things up.Abdelaziz told Ross he had never spoken with Chimaev’s team. The fake manager had previously floated Chimaev for a different stream appearance at $100,000, suggesting the entire pricing saga was inflated.Speaking on his stream, Ross said:“I got a call today from Ali. Islam’s manager. He says, ‘Adin, I don’t think you were talking to the real person on his team.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He says, ‘Well, this is not his manager.’”Check out Adin Ross' comments below (9:30):Arman Tsarukyan clears the air on Khamzat Chimaev's gas tank ahead of UFC 319Arman Tsarukyan, one of Khamzat Chimaev's closest training partners for UFC 319, says Chimaev’s cardio has undergone a full transformation. Once seen as a weakness, it’s now a key weapon heading into the five-round war against Dricus du Plessis.Chimaev’s tendency to start fast has served him well, but it's also backfired. Against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, he slowed late and allowed fights to tighten. Du Plessis is known to get stronger as rounds go on.Tsarukyan claimed the team has added recovery metrics and a full-time strength coach to push his engine further. Speaking in a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Tsarukyan said:“In this camp, Khamzat has improved his recovery ability and strength and conditioning. He’s been working on his strength and conditioning twice a week, in addition to striking sparring sessions and wrestling. He works with a new strength and conditioning coach [for his] cardio.&quot; [H/t: Red Corner MMA]He added:“So I believe in this upcoming fight, his cardio must be very good. He’s been tested [in that area] every day. His recovery ability, there’s a device that shows his recovery stats every morning right after he gets up.”Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below: