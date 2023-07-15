"Adrenaline is an amazing thing" - Dan Hooker's coach breaks down 'The Hangman' breaking his arm mid-fight at UFC 290 

Dan Hooker made it back-to-back wins following a stellar performance at UFC 290. 'The Hangman' faced off against Jalin Turner, one of the lightweight division's most promising talents, and the two put on one of the fights of the night.

Hooker won the bout via unanimous decision, and after the fight he endeared himself to fans by shrugging off a potentially broken arm. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the commentator asked Dan Hooker if he'd broken his arm in the fight. He responded by saying:

"Just a scratch"

Watch the video below from 0:55:

Dan Hooker confirmed that he had indeed broken his arm at UFC 290 after taking to social media to share X-ray scans of both his arm and his orbital bone, which had also been fractured by a headkick in Round two.

Now Hooker's coach, Eugene Bareman, has broken down having to deal with the unfortunate injury during the fight. Bareman explained his own version of events and said this:

"The thing is when you broke a bone, adrenaline is an amazing thing, sometimes you can fight for a bit, but gradually as the fight goes by it gets worse and worse. What the body does eventually is it shuts the limb down, you lose operation of it... Basically that's what was progressively happening through to round three... We had inklings that he had problems with the arm when he was on the ground..."

Watch the video below from 8:00:

Dan Hooker ponders on how he broke his arm at UFC 290

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner put on an absolute slugfest in their three-round clash at UFC 290 last week.

The pair were destined to win Fight of the Night honors until Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja had one of the most memorable flyweight title fights in living memory in the co-main event.

'The Hangman' has stated that he believes Turner broke his arm in the second round of the contest.

Following his epic win, Dan Hooker appeared on Pub Talk alongside MMA journalist Oscar Willis of TheMacLife. The pair discussed Hooker's broken arm, and 'The Hangman' speculated that a kick had snapped the bone. He said this:

"Nah he kicked my forearm. He kicked me in the forearm, that's my guess. At some point he's kicked me in the forearm and it's snapped whatever the outside bone is [called]. It snapped that but then it progressively got worse 'cause I continued to throw it and land my right hand..."

Watch the video below from 2:15: