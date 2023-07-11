More broken bones: X-ray of Dan Hooker suffering a second severe fracture at UFC 290 shocks MMA Twitter - "They got vibranium in Australia?" 

Dan Hooker's hard-earned split decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290 came at a cost. 'The Hangman' overcame adversity after getting wobbled in the second round and went on to drop his opponent in the same round.

While Turner tried his best to go toe-to-toe in the final frame, Hooker overwhelmed him in an absolute barnburner. However, the Kiwi fighter was unfortunately found with a clean fracture on his hand moments after the fight.

While fans initially lauded Hooker's resolve, they are now even more in awe of 'The Hangman' as news of another bone break arrives. Along with the broken hand, Dan Hooker also suffered a broken orbital bone in his UFC 290 clash against Jalin Turner.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Dan Hooker suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken arm during his fight on Saturday night. Here are the X-Rays, courtesy of Hooker. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dan Hooker suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken arm during his fight on Saturday night. Here are the X-Rays, courtesy of Hooker. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8N7k65vZdb

A fan wondered if Hooker has a chin of Vibranium, the fictional metal found in Marvel comics.

Another fan noted:

"Wow you can tell something was wrong at the end of the fight. I know he's very white but he seemed really pale and uncomfortable after the fight. What a dog to get the win with those injuries."

Richieboy23 @Richieboy231 @arielhelwani @danthehangman Wow you can tell something was wrong at the end of the fight. I know he's very white but he seemed really pale and uncomfortable after the fight. What a dog to get the win with those injuries. @arielhelwani @danthehangman Wow you can tell something was wrong at the end of the fight. I know he's very white but he seemed really pale and uncomfortable after the fight. What a dog to get the win with those injuries.

Dan Hooker reveals when he broke his arm

Many believe that a head kick from Jalin Turner that rocked Dan Hooker in round 2 of their UFC 290 clash, also broke 'The Hangman's' orbital bone. However, the cause of his broken hand isn't evident in the fight.

Hooker recently discussed how might have broken his right hand during an appearance on The MMA Hour. According to the Kiwi, a front kick from Turner in the opening frame did the initial damage before he completely lost the hand after absorbing a couple of more kicks in the second round. The 33-year-old told Ariel Helwani:

“I went back and I watched and I think it was a bit of a slow process. I think it was a front kick in the first round that I think might have put a little crack in it. If you look at it, just as round two starts, I look down at my arm because it’s not responding the way I want it to, and then in the second [round], he lands a couple more kicks and I think that breaks it.

