Dan Hooker shows off X-ray of clean bone break after shrugging injury off as 'just a scratch'

At the recently concluded UFC 290, perennial lightweight Dan Hooker cliched a hard-earned split decision win against Jalin Turner. Unfortunately, it looks like 'The Hangman' has battle scars to prove it.

When color commentator Joe Rogan asked the New Zealander whether he suffered a broken hand during the fight, Hooker shrugged it off as just a scratch. The reality, however, is much different

UFC @ufc #UFC290 Dan Hooker is a SAVAGE Dan Hooker is a SAVAGE 😳 #UFC290 https://t.co/vj5PIorqVC

Minutes later, the 33-year-old shared a picture of an x-ray of his hands on social media showing a clean bone break. The image prompted a plethora of reactions from loyal fans, with many lauding 'The Hangman' for persevering through the fight with a fracture.

After a slew of recent defeats, Hooker finally seems to be getting his career back on track with two back-to-back wins. He is 3-2 in his last five and currently holds a pro-MMA record of 23 wins and 12 losses.

Currently sitting at the 12th spot on the UFC lightweight rankings, 'The Hangman' would need a few more credible wins to get him into the title picture.

Hooker's UFC 290 foe Jalin Turner's current record stands at 13-7. With the loss against 'The Hangman, ' the American is currently on a two-fight skid.

Dan Hooker hints title dream is still alive

A slew of losses in recent years has seen Dan Hooker drop out of the lightweight division's top ten. However, during the UFC 290 media day, the New Zealander hinted that he is still hunting for the lightweight gold.

Answering questions on whether he has settled into the role of an entertaining fighter rather than a legitimate title contender, 'The Hangman' made his intentions clear by saying:

"[I want to be a legitimate contender] That's why I'm fighting Jalin Turner. That's why I'm fighting the guy that's going to get me back into the top 10 [rankings]. I'm not fighting him for fun or for money. Like there is plenty of other guys on the roster that I could be doing that for, names across the desk, you could be doing that for. I'm fighting Jalin Turner, a very talented kid, to get myself back in that [title] conversation."

Catch Dan Hooker's comments on his plans to get back into the top 10 below:

Poll : 0 votes