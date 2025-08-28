  • home icon
Adrian Lee confident MMA experience will give him edge over Tye Ruotolo: "I've been doing MMA since I was a kid"

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 28, 2025 08:39 GMT
Adrian Lee confident his extensive experience in MMA gives him the edge over Tye Ruotolo in scheduled match.
Adrian Lee confident his extensive experience in MMA gives him the edge over Tye Ruotolo in scheduled match. -- Photos from ONE Championship

Adrian Lee believes having more experience doing MMA gives him the advantage over Tye Ruotolo in their scheduled clash next month in Thailand. He is looking to underline that come fight night.

The ONE Championship stars feature in a lightweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, part of the marquee event happening on Sept. 5 at Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.

It will mark the first foray of Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, in mixed martial arts, which is in line with his push to continue to grow as a fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Adrian Lee, 19, expressed confidence that being the more "seasoned" mixed martial artist over Ruotolo, 22, gives him the edge when they touch gloves at ONE Fight Night 35.

The Prodigy Training Center standout said:

"Even though he’s been doing grappling since he was a kid, I’ve been doing MMA since I was a kid. So, I think that’s gonna show on fight night."
At ONE Fight Night 35, Lee is looking to extend his impressive winning run in ONE Championship, which currently stands at three straight since making his promotional debut in June last year. All of his victories came by way of stoppage via submission and each earned him a performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Adrian Lee eyes another finish against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35

Another impressive finish is what Adrian Lee is gunning for when he takes on Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35.

He made his intentions clearly known in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting that he and his family of fighters have built a reputation as finishers and it is the same approach he will continue to bring in his upcoming fight.

'The Phenom' said:

“My family and I, we are finishers in all means. There's no use in leaving it to the judges. I plan on taking them out.”

Adrian Lee, the latest in his family to compete in ONE Championship, joining double world champion Christian Lee, has won all of his three matches to date in the "Home of Martial Arts" by finishes. His latest victory came in March in Japan, forcing into submission (Anaconda choke) in the opening round hometown bet Takeharu Ogawa.

