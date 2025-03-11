Adrian Lee says he was a typical kid before going all-in on MMA: “I was so heavily addicted to video games”

Rising star Adrian Lee is zoned in on his burgeoning professional MMA career but admits prior to it he was a typical kid who dabbled into a lot of things, including playing video games.

The younger brother of double ONE world champion Christian Lee spoke about his life before going full blast in his MMA journey in the "Home of Martial Arts" in an interview with Story of the Fight.

Lee said:

"I don't know. Honestly, I kind of feel bad because there's not much else to me than fighting, I mean, the only other things would be, like, I used to play a lot of video games. Or, okay, go photography and videography."

He went to share that he is more into PC games than consoles, saying:

"PC, yeah. Ever since I was a kid, I was so heavily addicted to video games, like, all day, every day."

Check out what he had to say below:

Adrian Lee's focus now on MMA has paid outright dividends, with the 18-year-old Singaporean-American fighter undefeated in his first two matches.

He defeated Australian Antonio Mammarella in his ONE Championship debut in June last year with an opening-round submission (rear-naked choke) win. He followed it up with another first-round stoppage by submission (rear-naked choke) in his second outing in September in the United States over American Nico Cornejo.

Both victories earned him $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Adrian Lee out to make it three wins in a row at ONE 172

Adrian Lee is out to make it three victories in as many matches in ONE Championship when he returns to action later this month in the promotion's scheduled live on-ground event in Japan.

'The Phenom' is featured in a lightweight MMA showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena. He is up against promotion newcomer Shozo Isojima.

Heading into the contest, Lee said he further shored up his skill set to come up with a more well-rounded attack against Isojima.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-for-view via watch.onefc.com.

