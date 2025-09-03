Adrian Lee says doing YouTube has helped connect with more fans: “I’ve been super grateful”

Unbeaten 19-year-old MMA star Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States has embraced content creation as a way to build his brand.That added online visibility has helped him garner interest for his highly anticipated showdown against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime.Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the three-round lightweight MMA clash from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, Lee revealed how his YouTube content has opened new opportunities beyond fighting, including lucrative sponsorship deals:&quot;That's another thing I've been really loving about all the content creation I've been doing. The 'ice bath' was kind of like a collaboration. They sent it out to me for videos. But I've been landing more and more sponsorship deals, so I've been super grateful for that. I really do feel like my work has been paying off.&quot;The fighting prodigy has been happily documenting his training camps and daily life through his YouTube channel.Meanwhile, ‘The Phenom’s' content creation efforts have complemented his perfect 3-0 professional record, and a victory over a marquee name like Ruotolo should further elevate his growing fanbase. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrian Lee confident he'll stretch 100 percent finishing rate vs. Tye RuotoloAdrian Lee prides himself on taking the judges out of the equation, and he plans to keep that going at ONE Fight Night 35.'The Phenom' is not only confident of victory but aiming to give Tye Ruotolo a haunting MMA debut by finishing him in the most decisive way possible. He told ONE:&quot;Honestly, I'd say [this could end with a] first or second round knockout, TKO, or submission. I could see it going all three ways.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35 is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.