"Who ya got in the rematch?" - Adrian Mattheis and Alex Silva's first fight ahead of ONE 158 sequel 

Adrian Mattheis and Alex Silva will run it back at ONE 158 on June 3. In their first bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 11, Mattheis earned a shocking second-round knockout victory over Silva just five seconds into the round. However, the win was marred by controversy.

In the first round, Silva was in complete control, wrestling Mattheis to the canvas and keeping him there for a majority of the five-minute duration. Coming out for the second round, Matteis threw a big overhand right that landed, dropping Silva to the mat. Mattheis followed up the shot with a hammer fist, but before he could deliver any further damage, referee Mohamad Sulaiman stepped in and called a stop to the bout.

Alex Silva showed immediate frustration in the stoppage, feeling that he was still in the fight. Fans immediately flooded social media, many of them calling the stoppage premature as the video showed Silva still conscious and moving to defend himself and the referee stepped in.

The stoppage resulted in Silva’s first career knockout loss and he was dropped from the division’s top-five ranking. Nearly three months removed from that controversial finish, Mattheis and Silva will have a rematch at ONE 158.

Alex Silva and Adrian Mattheis will square off once against at ONE 158

Adrian Mattheis has been on an impressive run as of late. Winning eight of his last 10 contests in the ONE Circle, a more convincing victory over Silva could pave the way for Mattheis to invade the top five rankings.

Alex Silva has faced a tougher road recently under the ONE Championship banner. He has dropped three of his last five contests, including the debatable loss to Mattheis in March. Where Silva tends to shine is on the ground. As a BJJ black belt, Silva has submitted eight of his ONE opponents, six by way of armbar.

It is a classic battle of striker versus grappler. In their first bout, Silva dominated the first five minutes on the ground, but a well-placed strike from Mattheis changed everything. Will Mattheis catch lightning in a bottle once again or will Silva use his extensive grappling background to squeeze out a win on June 3?

Watch the first bout between Silva and Mattheis in the video below:

