"Just throw us in a tournament" - Adrian Yanez wants to prove that he is one of the best boxers in the UFC

Adrian Yanez recently claimed he is one of the best boxers in MMA.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Yanez suggested he deserves to be listed among the best pugilists in UFC. The surging bantamweight also listed the fighters he would like to test his boxing credentials against.

"Oh man, there's a lot of guys, man. Of course, the champ Petr Yan. Also, Cody Garbrandt. He has some great boxing as well. I would like to jump in there. Rob Font, Jose Aldo, of course, Sean O'Malley, I think he has some good striking... Julio Arce. I know he just lost to Song Yadong but he has some really great boxing and also Song Yadong as well. Like, they have some really great hands. I think just throw us in a tournament... you know we all go out there and duke it out with the boxing gloves."

Yanez also admitted that he was irritated when people failed to include him in their rankings for the best boxers in MMA. Speaking about why he should be in the conversation, Yanez added:

"It needs to be said. Like I said, everytime I see someone... those forms be put up or they make lists or anything like that, I'm just always annoyed because I'm just like, 'I know I am one of the best. I should be up there for sure.' And it's not even like a lot of people look at the offensive stuff and I'm just like, 'Bro, like, you got to look at the defensive side as well.' You know, you gotta be able to look at the defensive side, the footwork. There's a lot of things to look at."

Watch Adrian Yanez's full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Yanez recently defeated Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 43. With the victory, Yanez won his fourth straight fight, extending his winning streak to eight.

Adrian Yanez is keen on fighting Sean O'Malley in March

During this past weekend's post-fight press conference, Yanez expressed interest in fighting fellow rising UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley.

While speaking to the media, Adrian Yanez dissected O'Malley's UFC record. He said that 'Sugar' is avoiding fights with ranked opponents in the octagon.

