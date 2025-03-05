“Adriano found the opening” - Danny Kingad says Adriano Moraes can end the fight from a single mistake by Yuya Wakamatsu

Filipino star Danny Kingad warned old rival Yuya Wakamatsu should be at near-perfect condition when he takes on Adriano Moraes in Japan.

Wakamatsu is set for another world title opportunity when he takes on Moraes for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kingad said Wakamatsu can't afford to make silly mistakes since Moraes needs just a single opening to lock in a match-ending submission.

Danny Kingad said:

"That’s what happened to Yuya in their first fight. Adriano found the opening, and he quickly submitted Yuya."

Kingad is already well-versed in facing off against Moraes since he fought the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion twice, and lost both matchups via submission.

Wakamatsu, meanwhile, once challenged Moraes for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th anniversary showcase, in March 2022.

Similar to Kingad's case, Wakamatsu fell prey to Moraes' traps and lost via third-round guillotine choke in Singapore.

Moraes is one of the most decorated world champions in ONE Championship history having multiple reigns with the ONE flyweight MMA world title from 2014 to 2022.

'Mikinho' is third all-time in ONE Championship history with eight world title wins, and is tied with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for the distinction.

Moraes now looks to add one more world title reign to his legacy when he fights in Japan for the first time in his illustrious career.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Danny Kingad eyes world title matchup against either Adriano Moraes or Yuya Wakamatsu

Danny Kingad knows he has some work to do before he gets another crack at the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the number three-ranked flyweight MMA contender wants to build his case for another shot at the gold and take on the winner between Yuya Wakamatsu and Adriano Moraes at ONE 172:

"It depends if I get a rematch against either of them, but I want to fight either of them. I really want to get this win because we’re all in the top five. It really depends on who will win between them."

