Adriano Moraes already 'feeling the energy of the city' in Colorado

Multiple-time champion Adriano Moraes is already comfortable with the setting for his next fight and cannot wait to plunge into action.

The Brazilian mixed martial arts star battles ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in a trilogy title showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

The event is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, taking place at the 1stBank Center in the high-altitude state of Colorado.

Recognizing that the high altitude will play a key role in the fight, Adriano Moraes made sure to acclimate himself to the conditions in the area by going there earlier to train with his team.

The American Top Team fighter said the move has borne results as he now has a better feel for the surroundings and is confident of fighting there.

Adriano Moraes told MMA Underground:

“Everybody said about the altitude, this is real, you know the altitude is the real deal that we need to know how to deal with. So I came here early for this fight, I’m here already, I’m already training here in Denver. Feeling this elevation, feeling the energy of the city, so I’ll be really prepared. My condition’s good and I’m gonna do good in this fight and become the new champion.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 10, Adriano Moraes is on a quest to reclaim the ONE flyweight world title he lost to Demetrious Johnson by way of a fourth-round knockout (flying knee) last August. He is also out to notch the victory that will break his head-to-head matchup with ‘Mighty Mouse', currently at one win apiece, in his favor.

While no longer a stranger to competing in the U.S., the Johnson fight will mark Adriano Moraes’ American debut fighting under mixed martial arts rules. It is something he is very excited about and hopes to deliver victory from.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

