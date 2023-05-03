Adriano Moraes wants to put his plans into motion at ONE Fight Night 10

Adriano Moraes has done the necessary work in the gym, and he’s now ready to put it all to good use against Demetrious Johnson.

The Brazilian superstar plans to reclaim the ONE flyweight world title from archrival Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday at 1stBank Center.

Moraes’ world title challenge couldn’t have come at a better time either. The trilogy bout between the two flyweight greats will be the headliner of ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

In an interview with MMA Underground, Adriano Moraes said he did everything he could to prepare for Johnson and take back the gold in Colorado:

“I’m just getting ready for this fight that’s coming and I’m so ready man. If you really prepare and I think I did the homework and I’m ready to go,” said the American Top Team star.

The rivalry between Johnson and Adriano Moraes might just be the best one in ONE Championship history. Their past two fights were both contested for the ONE flyweight world title and each bout ended in either of the two fighters losing consciousness.

Moraes was the first to chalk up a win in the head-to-head when he knocked out Johnson with a vicious grounded knee at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

More than a year later, it was Johnson who was taking the KO win. The pair headlined ONE on Prime Video 1, ONE Championship’s first Amazon card, in August 2022. Johnson delivered the most poetic knockout of his legendary career.

As if to mirror what happened in the first fight, Johnson finished Moraes with a flying knee to become the ONE flyweight world champion.

The rivalry could come to an end on May 5, with the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card set to be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

