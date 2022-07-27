“I can get a submission” - Adriano Moraes calls his shot in Demetrious Johnson rematch

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes has called his shot against ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson during the preparation for their upcoming blockbuster rematch.

Moraes plans on cementing his legacy by stopping Demetrious Johnson a second time. Moraes will defend his flyweight world title in the main event at ONE on Prime Video 1, which is set to be broadcast live from Singapore during US primetime.

After a major upset victory over the American icon at ONE on TNT 1 last year, Moraes and his team at American Top Team believe in his ability to defeat ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the rematch.

The Brazilian told ONE:

“Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

Adriano Moraes has come a long way pursue his life-long dream of becoming a world champion in mixed martial arts. By defeating one of the best MMA fighters on the planet, ‘Mikinho’ proved his status as arguably the most dangerous competitor fighting outside of ONE Championship.

In his latest world title defense against the No.2-ranked contender, Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X last March, Moraes showed how quickly he can submit opponents on the ground.

While defending a Wakamatsu takedown attempt, Moraes went for his neck and sunk in a deep guillotine choke, eventually forcing the tap.

Similarly, he used the same tactic against Johnson in their first fight. In that fight, Moraes surprised the MMA legend with a knee to the head after a failed takedown attempt by 'Might Mouse'.

Adriano Moraes could pull off the impossible once more. The idea of Moraes submitting Demetrious Johnson in the fourth round has fans sitting on the edge of their seats.

Adriano Moraes says he’s got nothing else to prove with rematch against ‘Mighty Mouse’

Adriano Moraes said he’s got nothing else to prove anymore with his rematch against Demetrious Johnson.

He admittedly told ONE:

“I think in this rematch, I have nothing to prove. I just want to give it my best, as always, and show them that I am an increasingly complete athlete.”

Moraes cares more about building his legacy as a complete MMA fighter than proving he’s a better fighter than Johnson. Entering combat sports through the doors of jiu-jitsu and judo, Moraes has made it clear that he’s more than a grappler. Fighting out of ATT and working with premium Muay Thai coaches such as Fabricio Rocco has greatly increased his striking skills — skills that Moraes will no doubt hope to showcase in their rematch.

Watch the ATT fighter in action below:

