"👏👏🔥" - ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes supports teammate Alyse Anderson ahead of ONE 157

ONE Championship atomweight Alyse 'Li'l Savage' Anderson can't wait to step back inside the circle and go toe-to-toe with anyone put in front of her.

On the heels of her second career loss and a fight cancelation due to injury, Anderson is now set to fight at ONE 157 on May 22. The American took to Instagram to share one of her intense pad sessions in preparation for her return.

Every impact sounded like gunshots:

Anderson was supposed to be part of ONE Championship's biggest event, ONE X, but was pulled from the card due to injury. Months before that, she suffered a loss to rising star Itsuki 'Android 18' Hirata in a fight that she almost won via KO.

Fans have been sending love and support to the returning atomweight, including ONE's flyweight world champion, Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes. The three-time flyweight champ posted a simple yet valuable comment in support of Anderson:

"👏👏🔥"

If a champ is sending you messages of support like that, it should light a massive fire underneath you. Alyse Anderson should be as motivated as she ever was leading to ONE 157.

ONE Championship atomweight Alyse Anderson looks to correct her mistakes in her last loss

As part of ONE X, Anderson was expected to face former Indian national boxing champion Asha Roka in a much-awaited MMA bout.

Both atomweight fighters were coming off losses. In her last appearance in the circle, Anderson nearly knocked out ONE atomweight star Itsuki Hirata but wasn't able to finish the job.

The former Invicta FC fighter was doing great on the feet but was out-paced and out-maneuvered on the ground. Speaking to ONE Championship, Anderson talked about what she learned from fighting the then-undefeated Japanese superstar:

"I knew that she was going to be good with the judo throw. So I did work extensively on keeping my hips and not getting taken down. Obviously, that's where I lost the fight, especially against the fence when I thought I could get my head out, when I thought I could create space. It's when I did exactly what I was told not to do and separated my hips from hers. Every single time I did that, it's when I just got tossed. I also didn't let my hands go until the third round because I think I was pretty nervous with it being my ONE debut."

After weeks of delay, Anderson will finally get to showcase what she's learned from her last loss and get back to her winning ways. We just need to tune in on May 20 to find out if she can pull it off.

