Watch: Adriano Moraes showcases sharp striking skills in preparation for Demetrious Johnson rematch

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is getting prepped and ready to defend his belt against former UFC flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

On Instagram, the Brazilian fighter shared a video of himself hitting pads and looking impressive with his striking. 'Mikinho' wrote:

"Preparing to defend my belt !!!"

Moraes is sharpening his striking skills at MMA gym American Top Team. He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, having won half of his fights via submission. Nevertheless, he also strikes with some serious power, and is the only fighter to stop Demetrious Johnson via knockout.

At ONE 161 on August 26, Moraes will look to defeat 'Mighty Mouse' for a second time. The two previously fought in 2021, with Moraes winning via a stunning knockout, which came as a result of a grounded knee.

It was the first time in Johnson’s storied career that he had been stopped. Johnson will be seeking to avenge this loss and earn a ONE world title when they collide for a rematch in US prime time.

The two top flyweights will meet again live on Amazon Prime Video, with the ONE flyweight championship on the line once again.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 at ONE 161

ONE 161 will host the biggest fight of Adriano Moraes and Demtrious Johnson's careers when they meet in a world title rematch. Both men are fighting for their legacy at this event. After getting knocked out by a knee when he challenged for the belt in 2021, Johnson says he is aiming for perfection this time around

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Mighty Mouse' explained:

"I’m making sure when I step in the circle on 26th August in Singapore, I’m the best version of myself. That’s what I’m always striving for. I’m always striving for perfection and I just hope that I go out there and execute and not make any mistakes.”

After earning one of the greatest knockouts in the history of MMA, what could Moraes possibly strive for next? He explained that when he meets Johnson for a second time, he wants a submission victory.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, the defending world champion said:

"If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity, so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu."

Catch the full interview below:

August 26 will see the debut of ONE Championship on Amazon Prime Video, with ONE 161 headlined by Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2.

