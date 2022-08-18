“I want to defend my title again against the best of all time” - Adriano Moraes ready for Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes is focused on the task at hand, defending his ONE flyweight world title against divisional rival Demetrious Johnson. He has done it once before, but the slate has been wiped clean and both fighters will step into the highly anticipated rematch with renewed hopes.

Winning their first bout in spectacular fashion with a brilliantly landed knee in the second round, nobody would fault Adriano Moraes for looking to the future after his ONE on Prime Video 1 main event with ‘Mighty Mouse’ on August 26. Speaking to ONE, ‘Mikinho’ was asked about his future once past the sequel with DJ.

“I don't know what the future holds for me. I leave it in God's hands. At the moment I'm just focused on my next fight. I want to defend my title again against the best of all time. I do one thing at a time and for now I'm just focused on this fight.”

While staying focused on the impending rematch is important, you can’t help but wonder where things will go should Adriano Moraes retain his flyweight world title when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime Video. Having already dispatched the top four contenders in ONE Championship’s flyweight rankings, it’s unclear who will be next in line.

The only top-five contender who has not crossed paths with ‘Mikinho’ is Reece McLaren. The Australian has won three of his last four and could put himself in position with another big flyweight win inside the circle.

Adriano Moraes is ready to captivate the American audience at ONE on Prime Video 1

Stepping into the circle for his ONE on Prime Video 1 main event, Adriano Moraes will see the biggest exposure of his career thus far.

Apart from over 150 countries watching the action, 200 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers will also be able to witness the ONE flyweight world champion compete live at U.S. primetime. Ready to seize the opportunity, Moraes believes he has the skills to become the new face of MMA in the United States.

“I’m a very disciplined MMA and jiu-jitsu athlete, and that’s why I believe I can be the new face of MMA in the United States. I am always waiting for new opportunities, and I always ask God to show me the way. If that’s his will, I’ll take it, for sure.”

To do that, Moraes is ready to put a stamp on his rivalry with Demetrious Johnson, finishing the flyweight great for the second-straight time.

“Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

