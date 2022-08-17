“A little more to prove” - Adriano Moraes says he has more work to do to become Brazil’s GOAT

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes could be one big win away from cementing his status as one of the greatest champions in combat sports history. The Brazilian will step into the circle to run it back with flyweight star Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

The first time they met, Moraes stunned millions of fans watching around the world with a second-round knockout by way of a perfectly timed knee. Moraes looks to repeat history and etch his name as one of the best in the world.

Brazil is loaded with sports icons like Ronaldo and Pele in soccer and Ayrton Senna in F1, just to name a few. With a second win over ‘Mighty Mouse,’ Adriano Moraes could join the list of Brazil’s greatest athletes. Speaking with ONE Championship, ‘Mikinho’ was asked if he believes a victory at ONE on Prime Video 1 will put him at the top of the list for Brazil’s greatest MMA fighter. Moraes said:

“This is a very difficult question and I will leave it to the fans to answer. I believe I still have a little more to prove, that I have to beat a few more records to put myself in this scenario and compare myself with other legends. I think I still have a lot to work on to get to that level.”

With three world title reigns and only three career losses, all via split decisions, one could certainly argue that Adriano Moraes deserves to be on the list of all-time greats. Should he beat Johnson for a second-straight time, it would be undeniable.

Demetrious Johnson’s rematch with Adriano Moraes will be another in a list of high-profile rematches for ‘Mighty Mouse’

‘Mighty Mouse’ has had his fair share of high-profile rematches throughout his storied career. The ONE on Prime Video 1 main event against Adriano Moraes will be another for the legendary flyweight. However, speaking to ONE, Johnson said each time he steps in to face a familiar opponent, nothing is ever the same:

“When I look back at my rematches in my past with John Dodson, Joseph Benavidez, I think those guys are the only ones I had a rematch with, right? Henry Cejudo, excuse me. The small details do matter, but then again, it's just another fight. It's a brand new fight, right? You know, the feeling-out process can be a little bit different.”

Currently, Demetrious Johnson is 2-1 in rematches against the men he mentioned. The former world champion has been hard at work, evolving his game to earn another rematch win and leave the Singapore Indoor Stadium with ONE gold wrapped around his waist.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari