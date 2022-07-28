Watch: Adriano Moraes takes Stamp Fairtex’s back and locks in a rear-naked choke

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes has a big-time rematch with MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson coming up, but he certainly still has time to have some fun with fellow ONE Championship stars.

Moraes was recently seen hanging out and training with striking megastar and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, as well as ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex. He put an interesting move on the latter.

In a recent clip shared on the ONE Championship Instagram account, Moraes can be seen quickly climbing onto Stamp’s back, locking in the body triangle, and catching her in a rear-naked choke.

"The ONE Flyweight World Champion always hunts for the finish 😮 Will Adriano Moraes be able to reclaim the throne when he takes on Demetrious Johnson in an epic rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1?"

It’s a fun exchange between two big ONE stars, and it’s certainly heartwarming to see everyone getting along very well.

Adriano Moraes will face Johnson in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and air at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Adriano Moraes vs. 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson on August 26

The first time Moraes and Johnson met, the Brazilian world champion walked away with an impressive knockout victory. It was the first time in history that any fighter had been able to stop DJ.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, 'Mighty Mouse' is determined to avenge this loss and claim the world title that has alluded him. However, reigning and defending world champion Moraes has another idea in mind.

The flyweight king 'Mikinho' earned a KO against Johnson the first time round, and in their second fight, he will be aiming to finish it via submission. Moraes is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu-based fighter and wants to make a statement.

During the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference, the Brazilian titleholder said:

"This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

