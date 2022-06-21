"I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round" - Adriano Moraes plans to stop Demetrious Johnson again at ONE 161

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is ready for another highlight-reel finish against Demetrious Johnson.

The pair will face each other for the second time at their namesake card ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which airs live in North American primetime on Friday, August 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Moraes holds the distinction of being the first and only fighter to finish Johnson. He knocked out the arguable greatest of all time in the second round of their title fight at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Moraes said he plans to submit Johnson in his bid to retain his ONE flyweight world championship.

Adriano Moraes said:

"This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

Moraes is one of the finest submission artists in ONE Championship, with seven of his eight finishes in the organization being tap-outs. The other finish he has was the KO win over Johnson.

The American legend, however, is also a grappling genius, with 12 of his 30 wins coming by way of submission. Johnson’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu game was in full display when he debuted in ONE Championship in March 2019, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu with a guillotine choke in the second round.

Adriano Moraes has no problems in another DJ challenge

Adriano Moraes already owns a win and a knockout against Johnson, but he has no problems welcoming another challenge from the MMA GOAT contender.

In the same interview, Moraes said that it’s his responsibility as the ONE flyweight world champion to take on all comers and that includes defending the belt for a second time against Johnson.

“As champion, I have to defend my title. Regardless of who my opponent is, I have to be ready on the scheduled date to do my job in the best possible way. I’ve fought Demetrious Johnson. I’ve shown my strength against him. But if this is the fight ONE Championship wants, if that’s the plan, I’m in. Let’s make it happen.”

