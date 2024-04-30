After Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, Marlon 'Chito' Vera reacts to tragic death of Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son

Marlon 'Chito' Vera has shared his reaction to the death of Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son.

Ngannou recently took to his social media account to inform the public that his son, Kobe, had passed away. The former UFC heavyweight champion said he was distraught and wondered if it was even possible to deal with such a loss. He wrote:

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Check out Francis Ngannou's tweet regarding his son Kobe's passing below:

Ngannou's tweet regarding his son's passing [Image courtesy: @francis_ngannou - X]

Many fighters, including Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, shared their condolences and expressed their sympathy for the PFL heavyweight.

Vera also took to his X account to share his reaction. He wrote:

"Man, Francis [tears emoji]"

Check out Marlon 'Chito' Vera's tweet below:

Vera's tweet regarding Ngannou's son passing away [Image courtesy: @chitoveraUFC - X]

How did Conor McGregor react to the news of Francis Ngannou's son Kobe's passing?

The MMA community disagree on a number of topics, but they recently united in support of Francis Ngannou after his 15-month-old son, Kobe, passed away.

Conor McGregor was among the many fighters who reacted to the news and shared a message for the PFL star. After Ngannou tweeted that his son had passed away, 'The Notorious' expressed his condolences and highlighted the importance of faith to help grieve loss.

McGregor said he would keep Ngannou in his prayers as he grieves the tragic loss. He wrote:

"I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again [prayer and heart emoji]"

Check out Conor McGregor's comments regarding Francis Ngannou's son Kobe's passing below:

McGregor's tweet regarding Ngannou's son passing away [Image courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA - X]