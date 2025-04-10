After Dana White, Ariel Helwani gets dragged into new feud with PFL boss Donn Davis over fighter pay claims

It appears as though Ariel Helwani has been dragged into a new feud with another MMA promoter as he was recently involved in a social media exchange with Donn Davis. The Canadian journalist has not shied away from making his feelings known, which he has done in the past about his beef with Dana White.

The feud began after Helwani discussed the MMA landscape in terms of fighter pay and viable options other than the UFC. After claiming that PFL isn't paying fighters as much as it used to, Davis took offense and responded by accusing him of encouraging fighters to join GFL instead of his promotion and even claiming that he misinformed the MMA community.

Helwani, who had not shied away from letting his feelings be known even with White, clapped back with a fiery response blasting Davis' decisions as a promoter and disgruntled fighters voicing their displeasure in recent months. He mentioned that PFL's morale is at a low and took a jibe at his track record with low attendance figures:

"I can't open this app without seeing one of your top stars complain about the state of your company... I take issue with you claiming my information is incorrect. Are you paying the same to the tournament winners? No. Not even close. Did you ask Bellator fighters to re-work contracts? Yes. Did you cancel events last year? Yes... It continues to baffle me at how few tickets you're able to sell in America after all these years."

Check out Ariel Helwani's response to Donn Davis below:

Ariel Helwani doubles down on criticism of Donn Davis

Ariel Helwani also questioned Donn Davis for not appearing on his show to answer questions related to the morale of his PFL roster.

In the aforementioned post, Helwani mentioned that he has extended several invitations to Davis and took a jibe at his PFL tournament format not resulting in the promotion's success:

"The only one who has been a disservice to this sport are the Johnny come lately promoters who think they can ride this MMA wave by convincing investors to gamify the fight game. Season! Standing! Playoffs! Nonsense. You know everything I said was true. Continue writing posts on LinkedIn - to your current or potential investors, surely - continue talking about FightMatrix. I'll continue to tell the truth."

Check out Ariel Helwani discussing the business landscape of MMA below:

