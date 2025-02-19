UFC target Aaron Pico doubles down on grievances with PFL and Donn Davis: "In my eyes, it's a breach of contract"

UFC target Aaron Pico recently doubled down on his grievances with PFL and their chairman Donn Davis in light of the right to match clause in his contract. He explained why he wasn't as active as he wanted in 2024 and took aim at the promotion for mismanaging their fights.

The 28-year-old was among Bellator's top homegrown stars as he made his professional MMA debut in the promotion and ascended the featherweight rankings. Pico was reportedly a free agent, however, he recently confirmed that he is free to sign elsewhere but isn't unrestricted as PFL has the right to match.

The clause was put into his Bellator contract extension, which he signed when Scott Coker was at the helm and prior to PFL absorbing the promotion.

During his latest conversation with MMA journalist Luke Thomas, the PFL star disclosed that he had agreed to three different fights that all fell through. Pico mentioned that the lack of communication has been frustrating and wants the ability to explore other opportunities with Dana White's UFC:

"I just want to clarify things...I signed a seven fight deal for 30 months with Bellator. Obviously the PFL bought Bellator and I've gotten five fights. So, in my eyes, it's a breach of contract. I didn't get those last two fights. It's not because I didn't want to fight, it's just they were all canceled on me. So, now I'm a free agent but [PFL] have the right to match...So that's the situation that we're in." [3:00]

Check out the full interview featuring Aaron Pico's comments below:

Aaron Pico says he is willing to sit out for remainder of PFL matching clause

In addition to doubling down on his grievances with PFL and Donn Davis, Aaron Pico said that he would be willing to sit out for the remainder of PFL's matching clause.

During the aforementioned interview, Pico disclosed that PFL can match any offer he receives for one year and mentioned that if they do so, he will sit out rather than compete for the promotion again:

"Basically, yeah, that's what it comes down to. If Donn [Davis] can [give me the full release]. If the matching clause isn't there then I can go where I want to go. But if I can't...I'll sit out a whole year and I'm a hundred percent gonna do that if I need to do it. I don't want to fight for the PFL." [29:13]

Check out Aaron Pico's Bellator highlights below:

