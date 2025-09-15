After Ilia Topuria, Nate Diaz sets sights on Terence Crawford with blunt statement after Bud’s win over Canelo Alvarez

Fresh off his win over Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford now finds himself on the radar of two MMA elites, Ilia Topuria and Nate Diaz, with both wanting to lock horns with the pugilistic great in the squared circle.

Ad

For context, this past weekend at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Crawford and Alvarez locked horns for the undisputed super middleweight titles. In the bout dubbed 'The Fight of the Century', the American emerged the victor, scoring a dominant unanimous decision.

'Bud' used precise counterpunches, fluid footwork, and blistering speed, allowing him to outclass the Mexican, earning 116-112 and 115-113 scores twice on the judges' scorecards. This made the 37-year-old the only male boxer in history to conquer undisputed glory in three weight classes.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, however, 'Bud' used the song 'Cancion Del Mariachi' by Antonio Banderas for his ring walk, a song which 'El Matador' also uses. Sure enough, the UFC's pound-for-pound king responded with a challenge, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"First, he calls me drunk… then he walks out to MY song. Crawford, whenever you want, I’ll teach you how to dance that mariachi in the ring. And Canelo, I’ll save you a round after him."

Ad

Now, Diaz, who had recently told the media about wanting to get back into active competition, has taken aim at the new super middleweight king with a direct callout. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Crawford next." [bulls eye emoji].

Check out Nate Diaz's comments on Terence Crawford below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Crawford next 🎯

Ad

Nate Diaz had previously called out Ilia Topuria, Canelo Alvarez, and Terence Crawford

Nate Diaz is vying for a combat sports return. The Stockton native is convinced that a trilogy with Conor McGregor seems to be the most desirable match-up. However, with the Irishman's return still unclear, Diaz has three other names in mind.

Speaking on Out Cold, the former UFC BMF title challenger took aim at Ilia Topuria, Canelo Alvarez, and Terence Crawford as potential next opponents for himself:

"That little Ilia Topuria, he’s doing a really good job. He’s a little small for me. And then on the boxing side, obviously Canelo or Crawford. I ain’t asking for nothing, but when I whoop someone’s a**, I’m gonna get them motherf**kers, too."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.