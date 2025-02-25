After Rafael Fiziev, another UFC lightweight throws his name in the hat to fight Justin Gaethje: "I will be ready if they call"

Lightweight contenders are eager to face Justin Gaethje now that his upcoming fight has seemingly been canceled. Gaethje was scheduled to fight No. 6-ranked Dan Hooker in a highly anticipated matchup on March 8 at UFC 313. However, an injury has reportedly forced Hooker to withdraw from the bout.

Gaethje's former opponent, Rafael Fiziev, has offered to step in as a replacement fighter through a recent social media post. Additionally, No. 10-ranked Renato Moicano expressed his readiness, stating that he would be available if the UFC reached out to him.

"2 weeks is good! I have enough time for 2 or 3 sparring sessions! I will be ready if they call! #ufc"

Moicano is coming off a first-round submission loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a short-notice fight at UFC 311 in January. Meanwhile, Gaethje is looking to bounce back from his UFC 300 defeat against Max Holloway in the ceremonial BMF title fight.

How did it go last time when a rising contender called out Justin Gaethje for a fight?

Rafael Fiziev, a highly regarded striker known for his exciting fighting style, pursued a matchup against Justin Gaethje after a series of impressive victories in the UFC.

Many believed the younger and versatile Fiziev would triumph in this veteran versus rising contender clash. However, Gaethje utilized his experience, timing, and superior punching power to gradually take control of their UFC 286 fight after a slow start.

In terms of statistics, Gaethje outstruck Fiziev with 103-97 in total strikes landed. Notably, Gaethje recorded the only takedown of the fight, which is uncommon for him since he does utilize his wrestling, despite having a strong background in the discipline.

Additionally, Gaethje seemed to land the harder shots, as evidenced by the visible damage on Fiziev's face.

Two judges scored the closely contested fight in favor of Gaethje, while the third judge declared it a draw, declaring Gaethje the winner by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28).

Fiziev lost his next fight against Mateusz Gamrot in September 2023 by TKO (knee injury). He has not competed professionally since then, but following reports of Dan Hooker withdrawing from UFC 313, Fiziev called for a rematch against Gaethje.

