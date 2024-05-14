After slamming Conor McGregor, Joaquin Buckley takes jibe at Michael Chandler for reacting to UFC 303's historic achievement

Joaquin Buckley recently jabbed at Michael Chandler for his response to UFC 303's milestone after criticizing Conor McGregor for not acknowledging his callout.

Buckley was elated after his well-rounded unanimous decision victory against Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis last Saturday. Following his win, 'New Mansa' surprised everyone by issuing an unexpected and unconventional call-out to the former two-division champion, who is set to headline UFC 303 against Chandler on June 29.

After the Irishman's silence, Buckley turned to his X account and publicly criticized 'The Notorious' for the lack of response in a profanity-laden post, all while taking a jab at McGregor's bloodline in the process:

"No response from @TheNotoriousMMA thought my man would stand on business about the McGregor name but I guess that long line of McH*es continues on. I hope McJr can end that h*e curse that runs in the McGregor's name."

Subsequently, 'New Mansa' redirected his attention to Chandler and vehemently criticized the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion for his "$20,000,000+" post:

"Conor could fight a blind crippled Ni*ha in a wheelchair and that sh*t would make 20 million instead he fighting the midget."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's posts below:

'Iron's' post appears to highlight the achievement of a record-breaking gate for UFC 303, scheduled at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, surpassing the $20 million mark in ticket sales. This milestone marks the promotion's first live gate to cross such a significant financial threshold.

The current all-time UFC live gate record of $17.7 million was set at UFC 205 in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It's worth noting that this event was headlined by 'The Notorious' as well, who clinched the 155-pound title from Eddie Alvarez via a second-round knockout.

Daniel Cormier rebukes Joaquin Buckley for disrespecting Conor McGregor's family

During a recent episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy show (via Yard Barker) with Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier expressed strong disapproval of Joaquin Buckley's derogatory comments towards Conor McGregor's family, particularly his mother.

'DC' labeled Buckley's call-out as highly inappropriate, deeming it the worst possible approach, and stated that 'New Mansa' should have avoided such disrespectful remarks:

"That was horrible, how do you do that? I just don't know what he was doing. Then he goes and he calls Conor McGregor's mom a bad name. It couldn't have gotten worse. It was bad."