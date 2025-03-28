“Age is just a number” - Liam Harrison says Dutch legend Nieky Holzken remains one of his martial arts heroes

Liam Harrison is out to prove that the old guard is still at the top of their game, but there is one more martial arts legend who's proving what he's about to embark on.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, Harrison revealed that Dutch legend Nieky Holzken is one of his favorite fighters and someone who consistently puts the younger generation on extreme notice.

Harrison recalled Holzken's absolute banger of a knockout against former world title contender Sinsamut Klinmee earlier this month at ONE Friday Fights 100.

In his Instagram post, Harrison said Holzken is one of the reasons he keeps fighting and someone who can still deliver at the highest level.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liam Harrison posted:

"There’s been some absolutely wild fights on ONE lately, but this was one of my favorites. @niekyholzken was the main event on the first professional shows I ever fought on in the UK. @skenkaewpadung [Sken Kaewpadung] used to bring him over, and I grew up watching him destroy our English fighters. He was only about 17-18, too, and already a beast."

Ad

He added:

"He’s had an incredible career in Muay Thai, K1, and professional boxing, and it’s Amazing to see that all this time later, he’s still winning at the top level. He’s been an inspiration to me my whole career and still an inspiration now to all those old boys showing everyone age is just a number 🔥"

Ad

Ad

Holzken twice challenged for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title and was a former four-time Glory Kickboxing world champion.

As for Harrison, the 39-year-old is set to return following a short-lived retirement to take on Burmese slugger Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Liam Harrison ready to bring utter chaos to Denver at ONE 173

Liam Harrison always knew he still had a left in the tank, and he wanted to put on one final showing before he truly hangs up the gloves.

Ad

Ahead of his return to the Circle, Harrison posted on Instagram that he's ready to light Denver up when ONE Championship returns to the United States with ONE 173 on August 1.

"Next stop Denver, got some redemption to take care of in the Mile-High City. Get ready for WAR 🇺🇸," he posted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.