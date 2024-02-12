"Aged poorly", "Salty man" - Fans react to Joe Pyfer calling Alex Pereira "overrated" in JRE clip resurfaced after UFC Vegas 86 defeat

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer lost his first UFC bout this past weekend after a scorching 3-0 start in the world's premier MMA promotion.

Pyfer took on Jack Hermansson at the UFC Apex on Saturday in a bout that he ended up losing via unanimous decision after five rounds.

A clip from Pyfer's recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience was highlighted by fans after his loss as they criticized him for calling former middleweight champ Alex Pereira "overrated."

“When I look at him [Pereira], it’s so weird. We’ve seen each other so many times, there’s no head nod, there’s no respect. Man, I think a lot of guys are overrated in this f*****g sport. I think getting hit by him isn’t overrated but he’s very stiff, and he’s got that off switch.”

Check out Joe Pyfer's comments below:

Fans took digs at Pyfer in the comments section:

"so happy that this salty man lost"

"Yeah this aged poorly [skull emoji]"

"He is right that a lot of guys are overrated, he just should’ve started the list with himself"

Others speculated about his future and compared his abilities to other fighters:

"Now we realize getting hit by Pyfer is overrated, even Vettori knocked Hermansson down"

"Fast forward 2 years from now Alex is the first ever fighter to win a title in 3 weight classes. And Pyfer is a gatekeeper at MW hovering around the top 5."

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Pyfer's comments.

Joe Pyfer speaks out after first UFC loss

Joe Pyfer's loss against Jack Hermansson marked his inaugural UFC main event, which was his first fight against a ranked opponent.

After the disappointing loss, Pyfer provided an update on his condition and explained how the fight went. He reasoned that with his loss of vision, he was at a disadvantage for most of the fight.

'Bodybagz' also lashed out at haters but promised his supporters that he will return to action better than before before applauding his opponent.

“I just wanna say, I’m okay. Despite how my face looks. I was on rocks, I got punched in the eyeballs, couldn’t see. They did a good job on the care. When I lost vision, I fell that round. I lost that round and then I just couldn’t get it back and he did a good job on the calf. So, to all my haters, suck a fat d**k. I wasn’t supposed to be here anyway. I give it a hundred percent every time. And yeah, we’ll make adjustments, and we’ll come back... Thank you to everybody who supports me. And yeah, good job, Jack.”

Check out Joe Pyfer's comments below:

