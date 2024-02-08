"Aging just isn’t a thing for her" - Fans react as Valentina Shevchenko turns heads in black swimsuit showing off multiple tattoos 

Valentina Shevchenko's photos have taken Instagram by storm once more. The former UFC women's flyweight champion shared a beach-side image of herself in a dark green swimsuit, posing in front of the ocean. Naturally, her post drew significant attention from MMA fans.

Many flocked to the comment section of the picture to praise Shevchenko on her physical appearance and fitness. Some comments, however, bordered on the hyperbolic, while others were more grounded.

One fan remarked positively on Shevchenko's appearance in the picture.

"U look stunning"

This was echoed by another fan in a different comment.

"Looking very nice, V"

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that Shevchenko doesn't appear to be aging despite her 36th birthday being a month away.

"Aging just isn't a thing for her lol"

Others continued showering her with compliments, which isn't the first time it has occurred.

"You tigress"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

While Shevchenko is currently enjoying her time away from the octagon, she will undoubtedly seek a trilogy bout with Alexa Grasso, who she has twice failed to beat. Their first outing, at UFC 285, resulted in one of the greatest upsets in women's MMA history, with Grasso dethroning Shevchenko as flyweight champion.

Their second bout, at Noche UFC, was an immediate rematch. While 'Bullet' fared somewhat better, she was on the receiving end of a knockdown and ultimately failed to reclaim her belt as the fight ended in a split-draw, which favored the reigning champion and allowed Grasso to retain the title.

Fans expect Shevchenko to take part in the trilogy fight in her next fight, but there is still no official announcement from the UFC regarding her next step or even if she will fight for the title next.

Valentina Shevchenko's losses besides Alexa Grasso

There is a reason why Valentina Shevchenko's loss to Alexa Grasso is regarded as an all-time great upset. 'Bullet' has rarely ever tasted defeat inside the octagon. She has made a career of winning, but she has lost before. Prior to the Grasso fights, Shevchenko had only ever lost three times.

Her first-ever loss was to Liz Carmouche back in 2010 at C3 Fights: Red River Rivalry. While Shevchenko dominated her foe, she lost the fight after sustaining a massive cut from an illegal up kick. While the bout should have been scored a no-contest, it was controversially declared a TKO loss.

Her next two losses occurred years later in competitive fights against Amanda Nunes, the greatest women's fighter of all time. Both fights lacked a finish as 'Bullet' fought tooth and nail to the very end, losing by decision both times.