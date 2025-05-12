Aiemann Zahabi outlines vital advice received from Georges St-Pierre after José Aldo missed bantamweight limit on scales

Aiemann Zahabi had a difficult time heading into UFC 315, and the issues he faced began before he and José Aldo met inside the octagon. The Brazilian legend had failed to make weight, forcing the bout, originally at banatmaweight, to be moved to featherweight.

While Aldo escaped the rigors of a tough weight cut, Zahabi had already cut to 135 pounds and was at a major disadvantage heading into the bout. Fortunately for him, the sage advice he received from the great Georges St-Pierre helped carry him through the situation. Zahabi said at the post-fight presser:

"When he missed weight by 8 pounds, the first thing Georges told me was, 'It's going to be so good for the story. Not only are you fighting a legend in the sport, you're fighting him 8 pounds up. You had to move up in weight for him.' And then getting rocked only adds to the adversity, and I overcame it all."

Check out Aiemann Zahabi's comments below (0:21):

It was a challenging fight. Aldo is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, who holds the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC featherweight history. However, the matchup had other controversies besides Aldo's failure to make weight.

It was a hotly contested affair, and some felt that Aldo had done enough to get his hand raised in the end. Thus, when Zahabi was declared the winner via unanimous decision, robbery accusations became commonplace on social media.

Aiemann Zahabi is now on a stellar win streak

Aiemann Zahabi is often overshadowed by his older brother, Firas Zahabi, who serves as the head coach of Tristar Gym. As a result, his success in the octagon has gone largely unnoticed. His win over José Aldo is now his sixth consecutive win, with all six wins coming in the UFC.

Check out Aiemann Zahabi knocking out Aori Qileng below:

His previous wins were unanimous decisions over Pedro Munhoz, Javid Basharat, a first-round knockout of Aori Qileng, another unanimous decision over Ricky Turcios, and another first-round knockout against Drako Rodriguez.

