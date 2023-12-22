"Ain't nobody want to see that" - UFC requesting event permits for March and April 2024 at the Apex enrages MMA fans

While MMA fans have a lot to look forward to at the beginning of 2024, many appear to be unhappy with the UFC's production outside of its major events.

Reporter Nolan King of MMA Junkie tweeted that the world's premier martial arts organization has requested event permits for the UFC APEX three times in four weeks in the spring of 2024, much to fans' dismay. King's announcement stated that the UFC would hold events in their limited-capacity arena on March 16, March 23, and April 6.

The dates coincide with the Fight Night cards scheduled between UFC 299 and UFC 300, two of the company's biggest fight cards of 2024.

King also tweeted out the UFC event schedule until April 13, 2024, displaying that six of the first 13 fight cards of the year will take place in the APEX arena.

Per King's report, the UFC has just three planned Fight Night events outside of the APEX until the landmark UFC 300 card.

Unsurprisingly, fans were unhappy with the news. Many flooded the comment section beneath the post to express their discontent.

With many claiming that events in the UFC APEX were 'unwatchable,' one fan commented that "nobody wants to see" such Fight Night cards.

Dozens of other fans poured in similar reactions, writing:

"The Apex is good for contender series and TUF. It should be reserved for the JV squad. Let the pros with contracts fight in an arena."

"Absolutely no one wants Apex cards anymore"

"Why do they need to request event permits for their own facility?"

"2024 and UFC is still putting on fights in a warehouse 🤦‍♂️"

Regardless of continuous complaints about the frequent events held in the APEX, the promotion continues to hold a majority of its events at the Las Vegas arena.

