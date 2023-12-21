UFC 300: Date, location, rumored fights, and all that we know so far about the mega event 

UFC 300, MMA's milestone event next year, finally has both a date and location. The pay-per-view will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, there isn't much else that's certain about the event. However, UFC CEO Dana White recently shared that fans won't be in the dark for much longer.

A clip of an Instagram live White conducted was just shared on the platform, and it featured the UFC CEO promising to reveal further details on what is expected to be the most notable MMA pay-per-view of 2024.

"I will be announcing, we'll be announcing the 300 card soon. Very soon. Not the whole card, some of it. But yeah, so get ready for that too."

Check out Dana White talking about UFC 300 in the clip below:

What most fans would like to know is who will be featured on the UFC 300 card. Many wondered if Conor McGregor, the sport's biggest star, would headline the event. However, his head coach, John Kavanagh, iced those rumors.

Despite their hopes for an April return for McGregor, Kavanagh claims that the powers have offered an alternate summertime date. However, Audie Attar—president of Paradigm Sports, to which McGregor is signed—recently claimed that they are pushing for the UFC 300 headliner.

Another star who could potentially headline the event is former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who, prior to his loss to Sean Strickland, expressed a desire to do so. Unfortunately, 'The Last Stylebender' has since embarked on a lengthy sabbatical with no known return date.

In terms of matchups, a bout between flyweight queen Alexa Grasso and strawweight champion Zhang Weili was teased after the Chinese star politely challenged Grasso to a 125-pound title fight.

Which retired legends could return at UFC 300?

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently proposed a conspiracy theory that claims that next year's marquee event won't just feature Conor McGregor facing Michael Chandler but also Georges St-Pierre rematching Nick Diaz. However, other legends have also been rumored to fight on the card.

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar, both former UFC champions, were also said to be in consideration for a return. However, this was quickly shut down by UFC CEO Dana White, who does not believe that 'Rowdy' will ever return to fighting.

Longtime UFC veteran Jim Miller, who competed on UFC 100 and 200, looks set to feature at UFC 300 after White recently acknowledged that the 40-year-old American needs to be featured on the card.