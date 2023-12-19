Women's MMA superfight on the horizon for UFC 300 after verbal agreement on social media

UFC 300 is next year's marquee event in the sport of mixed martial arts. While there are very few confirmed fights for the card, a major bout was teased on Instagram. Women's strawweight queen Zhang Weili took to the app to express her desire to face women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

The proposed matchup was welcomed by Grasso, who praise Zhang, showering her with respect. A screenshot of the pair's interaction was shared on X/Twitter, and the idea of a flyweight title matchup featuring two champions would almost certainly bolster the card.

For Zhang, it would be her crack at mixed martial arts immortality, giving her the opportunity to become a simultaneous UFC two-division titleholder. If successful, she would be only the second woman to achieve double champion status in the UFC, with all-time great Amanda Nunes being the other.

Meanwhile, a win over Zhang would be one of Grasso's best-ever wins, and it would be her second win over a UFC champion, as her first came against Valentina Shevchenko. Despite interest from both champions, the UFC has yet to comment on the matchup.

UFC CEO Dana White has refused to reveal anything of note regarding UFC 300, as he has asserted his desire to focus on the event's preceding cards. At the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, he highlighted that certain fights must first play out for specific matchups to take place at UFC 300.

However, before Grasso faces Zhang, she must first take on Shevchenko in a trilogy bout, given that their rematch ended in a draw.

UFC 300 may not feature Conor McGregor

There is still no news regarding Conor McGregor's octagon return. His scheduled bout with Michael Chandler has no official date, but was first announced earlier in the year. Unfortunately, the Irishman's struggles with the USADA prevented him from fighting as early as he may have liked.

"We were hoping for April. That was the hope, that was what we were told, and then, now it seems to be the summertime," McGregor's coach John Kavanagh recently said.

Check out John Kavanagh talking about Conor McGregor's UFC return (1:47) in the clip below:

While there have been rumors that McGregor could make an appearance at UFC 300, this was quickly shutdown by the Irishman's coach Kavanagh. So it appears that the premier MMA card next year could be without its biggest star.