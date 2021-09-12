Al Iaquinta responds to people claiming Tito Ortiz took a dive against Anderson Silva

Al Iaquinta has reacted to suggestions that Tito Ortiz took a dive in his boxing match against Anderson Silva.

Silva and Ortiz are both UFC legends who exchanged leather inside the boxing ring. Their clash took place on the undercard of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort on Saturday night.

'The Spider' floored Tito Ortiz in the very first round of the fight, picking up an emphatic knockout victory in the process. It was the Brazilian's second win inside the ring this year. He previously defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

While most fans have been praising Anderson Silva owing to his brilliant performance on the night, some have claimed that Ortiz took a dive. Al Iaquinta has now tweeted his response to those suggesting that the former UFC light heavyweight champion intentionally lost the fight.

"The people that think Tito took a dive or was acting are so funny to me"

The people that think Tito took a dive or was acting are so funny to me — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) September 12, 2021

Iaquinta clearly believes it was a fair fight between the two legends of the fight game.

The last time Tito Ortiz fought in MMA was against former WWE star Alberto El Patron back in 2019. After staying away from action for two years, Ortiz returned to make his pro-boxing debut against 'The Spider'.

Tito Ortiz challenged Logan Paul following loss to Anderson Silva

Although he suffered a devastating loss, Tito Ortiz isn't willing to give up on boxing just yet. Hours after his loss to Silva, Ortiz challenged YouTube star Logan Paul to a fight. He claimed that since both Logan and himself lost their last professional bouts, it makes sense for them to collide inside the boxing ring next.

"@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP." Ortiz wrote on Twitter.

.@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

Also Read

While he is yet to respond to the callout, this might be a smart fight for Logan Paul to take. Ortiz is not getting any younger at 46. If his most recent performance is anything to go by, Paul may be in with a shot against the former UFC star.

Edited by Harvey Leonard