What ethnicity is retired UFC welterweight Alan Jouban?

Born on November 25, 1982, former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban is of French and Syrian descent. The 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts. He racked up a record of 17-7.

I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA. Fighting and the @ufc have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next. pic.twitter.com/cRe0HlScWE — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 11, 2021

While Jouban may be of mixed ethnicity, he was born and raised in Louisiana. He began training in Muay Thai at the age of 23 before foraying into mixed martial arts. Alan Jouban holds a brown belt in 10th Planet jiu jitsu under Eddie Bravo.

Jouban made his debut in the UFC in 2014 and fought thirteen times for the promotion. Over the course of his seven-year run with the UFC, Alan Jouban earned four 'Fight of the Night' bonuses. His last fight in the UFC was against Jared Gooden at UFC 255, which saw 'Brahma' secure a unanimous decision win.

Alan Jouban is the man who handed 'Platinum' Mike Perry the first loss of his professional career. The Louisiana native also welcomed Belal Muhammad into the UFC and won via unanimous decision. Jouban has had ups and downs, including multiple surgeries and even a fight delayed due to testing positive for COVID-19.

After his win over Perry, 'Brahma' rallied for a fight against Rafael dos Anjos. Unfortunately, he wasn't given the fight.

What's next for Alan Jouban?

'Brahma' is a professional model, in addition to being an analyst and commentator. He is also the co-host of the G'Day MMA podcast.

Alan Jouban has appeared in multiple commercials for brands such as Pepsi and Nike and began his modeling career right out of college. He was earning money as a professional model well before his foray into combat sports. However, Jouban fell in love with Muay Thai and eventually MMA, prioritizing his UFC career over his modeling.

Now that 'Brahma' has retired from professional MMA, he will look to spend more time modeling and broadcasting. Considering he has a contract with luxury brand Versace, it's not hard to see him doing well in the field.

Watch Alan Jouban describe his life as a fighter and a model: