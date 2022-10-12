“This belt should be mine” - Alaverdi Ramazanov setting his sights on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s world title

Former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov is setting his sights on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s gold.

At ONE 161 last month, the Dagestani fighter avenged his TKO loss to former rival Capitan Petchyindee via split decision. Under the Muay Thai ruleset, Ramazanov looked his best as he pushed the pace and took control of the fight.

Feeling like he’s leveled up, the 27-year-old star called out reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, seeking a crack at his world title. Nong-O accepted the challenge via Instagram, which only fired the Dagestani fighter up even more.

Speaking exclusively to ONE Championship, ‘Babyface Killer’ said:

“I should get a fight with Nong-O for the belt. This belt should be mine. I saw on social media that he knows about me wanting to challenge me and he replied that it’s on. So, let’s go!”

Sitting at No. 2 in two disciplines, Muay Thai and kickboxing, Alaverdi Ramazanov is eager to get those two belts wrapped around his waist. However, the pathway to success won’t be easy. He’s got to solve the puzzle that is Nong-O first before taking on kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto for gold.

Not discrediting Ramazanov’s achievements, Nong-O would be any fighter’s worst nightmare. The seasoned veteran has captured almost every major accolade in Muay Thai and is considered one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world. Recently, the living legend made quick work of Englishman Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1, making it look easy.

It’s hard to say for sure, but some think that Alaverdi Ramazanov might be biting off more than he can chew. Or, he may stun sports fans with the biggest upset in ONE Championship history.

In this day and age, anything can happen.

The Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov bout that didn’t happen at ONE X

Alaverdi Ramazanov had already earned a world title shot with the great Nong-O many months ago.

He was scheduled to fight Nong-O at ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary extravaganza, ONE X, this past March. Reasons for his withdrawal are vaguely known, but some sources allege that it was due to internal conflicts in his native country.

At ONE: NEXTGEN III, the Dagestani striker put Nong-O on notice by obliterating former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Pongsiri PK.Saenchai via stoppage.

Replacing ‘The Babyface Killer’ on short notice at ONE X was Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo, who made a heroic attempt to outstrike Nong-O. He eventually fell to the Muay Thai legend in round three via knockout.

Having likely captured his second opportunity at the gold, Alaverdi Ramazanov will no doubt be elated when he finally touches gloves with the dominant world champion.

