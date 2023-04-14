Albanian fighter Dennis Buzukja has taken the opportunity to call out UFC president Dana White and match-maker Sean Shelby, Buzukja's challenge comes after the unfortunate cancelation of the UFC 288 main card fight between Bryce Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce, leaving an open spot for another competitor to step in.

'Thug Nasty' was slated to face Jonathan Pearce in a highly-anticipated bout on May 6. However, 'JSP' was forced to withdraw from the matchup due to an undisclosed injury, leaving Mitchell without an opponent.

With the UFC 288 pay-per-view main card fast approaching, the promotion is now on the hunt for a new opponent for Mitchell. As the No.11-ranked bantamweight fighter, it's important for the Arkansas native to maintain his position on the main card. While taking his shot to fill the vacant spot for Mitchell's opponent, Dana White's Contender Series alumini wrote on Twitter:

"@danawhite @seanshelby @dannyrube set it up. Right next to my hometown!!!! We need an Albanian in the UFC and I’ll come to put on a war for every one."

'The Great' earned their inaugural UFC victory in a Dana White Contender Series matchup against Kaleio Romero last year.

Buzukja sees this as an opportunity to showcase his skills and prove himself as a worthy contender in the UFC. He is eager to prove his mettle and demonstrate why he deserves a shot at the big leagues. With a strong background in mixed martial arts and a burning desire to succeed, Buzukja believes that he has what it takes to make it to the top of the promotion.

Dana White outlines the key to his presently shredded physique

UFC president Dana White has revealed the key to his remarkable weight loss, which has not only enhanced his mental and physical well-being but also extended several years to his life longevity.

After undergoing various DNA and blood tests, White met with Gary Brecka, a human biologist at 10X Health Systems. Brecka gave the 53-year-old UFC supremo some harsh feedback, stating that he expected him to have only ten years left to live. The news was a significant wake-up call for White, who realized he needed to take immediate action to improve his health and wellbeing.

In a social media post, White recently shared with fans a vital aspect of his success, which he believes has been instrumental in his remarkable transformation:

"Hey guys, I've documented my journey with Gary Brecka, this guy has literally changed my life in 10 months. My blood work is perfect, physically and mentally, every way that you can be good, I'm good. I've always wanted to do a cleanse but I never had... Gary told me about this cleanse and he said it's the best in the world. It's called a Zen Cleanse... It was an incredible experience for me... I'm not being paid for this, I've not got skin in the game."

Check out the Instagram post below:

