Aleksandre Topuria's former opponent drops hilarious Charles Oliveira reference Alexander Volkanovski's "wall work" with Craig Jones 

Alexander Volkanovski’s recent training session with grappling star Craig Jones has sparked some laughter online. Colby Thicknesse, a former opponent of UFC bantamweight fighter Aleksandre Topuria, dropped a hilarious reference to Charles Oliveira while reacting to the grappling video of Volkanovski and Jones.

The hilarious comment was sparked by Jones’ new blond hair, which resembles the look Oliveira is known for carrying during fight week. Thicknesse humorously pointed out the resemblance, writing:

"Oliveira looks different here."

Check out the video and Colby Thicknesse's comment below:

Colby Thicknesse reacts to grappling video of Alexander Volkanovski and Craig Jones. [Screenshot courtesy:@alexvolkanovski on Instagram]

At UFC 312, Topuria dominated Thicknesse across three rounds, earning a unanimous decision victory. Topuria’s well-rounded performance included a stunning belly-to-back suplex and excellent defensive movements.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski was last seen inside the octagon against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. He lost the fight by knockout in the second round, marking his third loss in last five encounters. The Australian is eying a potential return to action and was recently spotted training with former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Diego Lopes targets fight against Alexander Volkanovski while dismissing rumors of clash against top featherweight

Diego Lopes firmly dismissed the rumors surrounding a potential fight against Yair Rodriguez. Lopes confirmed that the fight with Rodriguez never materialized, and instead, he is focusing on a title shot.

Ranked No. 3 in the division, Lopes has set his sights on former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He believes that with Ilia Topuria likely moving to lightweight, a fight with Volkanovski makes sense for UFC 314. Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, Lopes said:

“If [Ilia Topuria] moves [to lightweight] I think I’m next for the title to face Volk. I think they vacate the belt, no? I don’t know if Ilia would be ready for 145, maybe October, September? I don’t know. Ilia, I think he’ll move to lightweight."

He added:

"I think this makes sense, right? Because I’m No. 3, Alex is No. 1. Ilia has moved for lightweight. Who’s the next fight for the title? I don’t have one fight for the title. I think me, Alex is make sense for the fight. April for me is really good timing.”

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below:

