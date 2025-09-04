  • home icon
  • Alex Pereira addresses fiery X post aimed at UFC earlier this year, admits he wasn't hacked: "It was a little bit impulsive from me"

Alex Pereira addresses fiery X post aimed at UFC earlier this year, admits he wasn't hacked: "It was a little bit impulsive from me"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 04, 2025 05:54 GMT
Alex Pereira explains angry X post earlier this year. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira explains angry X post earlier this year. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira recently addressed sending out an angry X post aimed at the UFC a few months ago. The Brazilian explained that there was a miscommunication and admitted that he was upset about a potential title fight snub.

For context, Pereira shared a cryptic X post in May in which he hinted at retiring and seemingly slammed the UFC for "playing" with him. After fans began questioning the post, Pereira claimed that his account was hacked and he had nothing to do with what was shared.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC champion recanted his previous statements and admitted that he wasn't hacked. It appears 'Poatan' was upset about Jiri Prochazka potentially getting a title fight against Magomed Ankalaev before his rematch. Explaining why he went off on the UFC, he said:

"A little bit was miscommunication because I kind of found out through social media. I was upset back then, that’s why I sent a Twitter, but I regretted it. I was wrong because I didn’t know the talks that [were] going on."

He continued:

"It’s kind of a miscommunication between the camp, manager, and the UFC. It’s not UFC’s fault. 100% was a lack of communication. It was a little bit impulsive from me. I acted a little early because I didn’t talk to our manager. I saw the internet stuff, and I felt a little bit hurt because I was promised the next title shot." [via translator]
UFC light heavyweight claims Alex Pereira lacks motivation for Magomed Ankalaev rematch

UFC light heavyweight contender Zhang Mingyang recently previewed the upcoming Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch. Ankalaev and Pereira will run it back at UFC 320 in October. Ankalaev secured a unanimous decision victory over Pereira and won the 205-pound title.

In an interview with MMA Fighting (via @MMAFighting on X), Mingyang shared his thoughts on the rematch and explained why he believes Pereira may lack the motivation to beat Ankalaev. He said:

"I think Ankalaev can defend his title because I think Alex Pereira is not as motivated as before. I mean, if we can get the old Pereira back, he’s still the, let’s say, better striker than Ankalaev. But for now, if he still fights like the way like he fought last fight, I think Ankalaev can still win this fight [again]."
He continued:

"Because he has earned too much money. He’s too rich. I think no matter who you are as a fighter, or as a human being, if you are too rich, you just kind of lack motivation [compared to] when you are young, when you are poor, when you are hungry." [via translator]
Nishant Zende.

